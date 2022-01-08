Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) Shares Gap Down to $108.24

Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $108.24, but opened at $105.02. Rapid7 shares last traded at $106.43, with a volume of 6,277 shares.

Several analysts recently commented on RPD shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Rapid7 from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Rapid7 from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Rapid7 from $97.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Rapid7 from $141.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Rapid7 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.53.

The company has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.78 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $122.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.90.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.62. The business had revenue of $139.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.34) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rapid7, Inc. will post -1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Rapid7 news, Director Thomas E. Schodorf sold 220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.50, for a total transaction of $26,510.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Thomas E. Schodorf sold 535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.67, for a total transaction of $66,698.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 91,316 shares of company stock valued at $11,400,482. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Rapid7 by 29.8% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,195,154 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $113,097,000 after acquiring an additional 274,349 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Rapid7 by 5.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,044,741 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $477,384,000 after acquiring an additional 265,972 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Rapid7 during the third quarter valued at $26,930,000. AXA S.A. boosted its position in Rapid7 by 141.6% during the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 381,651 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,116,000 after acquiring an additional 223,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Rapid7 by 183.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 282,742 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,756,000 after acquiring an additional 183,007 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.93% of the company’s stock.

Rapid7, Inc engages in the provision of cyber security analytics and automation services. Its products include Metasploit, Nexpose, AppSpider, tCell by Rapid7, as well as insight platforms such as InsightDR, InsightIVM, InsightAppSec, InsightConnect, and InsightOps. It also offers security and product consulting services.

