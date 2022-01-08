RAVE Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVE) Short Interest Update

RAVE Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVE) saw a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 106,100 shares, a drop of 27.3% from the November 30th total of 146,000 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 538,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

NASDAQ:RAVE opened at $1.03 on Friday. RAVE Restaurant Group has a 12 month low of $0.88 and a 12 month high of $2.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $18.55 million, a P/E ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 0.74.

Get RAVE Restaurant Group alerts:

RAVE Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. RAVE Restaurant Group had a net margin of 18.71% and a return on equity of 33.14%. The business had revenue of $2.55 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in RAVE Restaurant Group stock. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of RAVE Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVE) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 55,211 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC owned 0.31% of RAVE Restaurant Group at the end of the most recent reporting period. 6.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About RAVE Restaurant Group

Rave Restaurant Group, Inc engages in the management and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Pizza Inn Franchising, Pie Five Franchising, and Company-Owned Restaurants. The Pizza Inn Franchising and Pie Five Franchising segments establish franchisees, licensees, and territorial rights.

Recommended Story: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Receive News & Ratings for RAVE Restaurant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RAVE Restaurant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.