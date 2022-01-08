Raymond James & Associates Buys 1,748 Shares of Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO)

Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,015 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,748 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Onto Innovation were worth $5,203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Onto Innovation by 750.0% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 935 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in shares of Onto Innovation by 470.0% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,140 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Onto Innovation in the 2nd quarter valued at about $137,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Onto Innovation in the 2nd quarter valued at about $142,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Onto Innovation in the 2nd quarter valued at about $151,000. 96.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of ONTO stock opened at $95.22 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.87 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $93.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.57. Onto Innovation Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.52 and a 52 week high of $104.41.
In other news, CFO Steven R. Roth sold 5,000 shares of Onto Innovation stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total value of $415,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Bruce C. Rhine sold 50,000 shares of Onto Innovation stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.36, for a total transaction of $4,018,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 66,725 shares of company stock worth $5,530,935 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ONTO shares. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Onto Innovation from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Onto Innovation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Onto Innovation from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Onto Innovation from $81.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.40.
About Onto Innovation
Onto Innovation, Inc engages in developing process control systems. It offers process control, combining global scale with an expanded portfolio of technologies that include: 3D metrology spanning the chip from nanometer-scale transistors to micron-level die-interconnects, macro defect inspection of wafers and packages, metal interconnect composition, factory analytics, and lithography for advanced semiconductor packaging.
