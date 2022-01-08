Raymond James & Associates Buys 1,748 Shares of Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO)

Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,015 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,748 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Onto Innovation were worth $5,203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Onto Innovation by 750.0% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 935 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in shares of Onto Innovation by 470.0% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,140 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Onto Innovation in the 2nd quarter valued at about $137,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Onto Innovation in the 2nd quarter valued at about $142,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Onto Innovation in the 2nd quarter valued at about $151,000. 96.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ONTO stock opened at $95.22 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.87 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $93.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.57. Onto Innovation Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.52 and a 52 week high of $104.41.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $200.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.34 million. Onto Innovation had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 12.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 58.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Steven R. Roth sold 5,000 shares of Onto Innovation stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total value of $415,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Bruce C. Rhine sold 50,000 shares of Onto Innovation stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.36, for a total transaction of $4,018,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 66,725 shares of company stock worth $5,530,935 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ONTO shares. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Onto Innovation from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Onto Innovation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Onto Innovation from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Onto Innovation from $81.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.40.

About Onto Innovation

Onto Innovation, Inc engages in developing process control systems. It offers process control, combining global scale with an expanded portfolio of technologies that include: 3D metrology spanning the chip from nanometer-scale transistors to micron-level die-interconnects, macro defect inspection of wafers and packages, metal interconnect composition, factory analytics, and lithography for advanced semiconductor packaging.

