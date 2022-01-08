Raymond James & Associates Grows Position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN)

Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN) by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 177,076 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 36,187 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF were worth $5,332,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 9.3% during the third quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 76,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,288,000 after purchasing an additional 6,509 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 19.0% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,267,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,150,000 after purchasing an additional 202,014 shares in the last quarter. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 26.8% during the third quarter. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC now owns 311,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,382,000 after purchasing an additional 65,872 shares in the last quarter. FLC Capital Advisors lifted its position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 8.6% during the third quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 203,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,114,000 after purchasing an additional 16,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 20.6% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 64,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,948,000 after purchasing an additional 11,044 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF stock opened at $29.41 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.00. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $28.66 and a 52 week high of $30.44.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were given a $0.088 dividend. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. This is an increase from iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th.

