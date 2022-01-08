Raymond James & Associates Has $5.50 Million Stake in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:OUNZ)

Raymond James & Associates decreased its stake in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:OUNZ) by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 321,902 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62,588 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust were worth $5,501,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 32.9% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 885 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 2.1% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 64,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after buying an additional 1,360 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 11.0% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 15,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 20.5% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 2,424 shares during the period. Finally, Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC raised its position in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 25.0% during the third quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period.

Get Van Eck Merk Gold Trust alerts:

NYSEARCA OUNZ opened at $17.46 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.55 and its 200-day moving average is $17.44. Van Eck Merk Gold Trust has a one year low of $16.33 and a one year high of $18.59.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OUNZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Van Eck Merk Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:OUNZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Van Eck Merk Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Van Eck Merk Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.