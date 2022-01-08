Raymond James & Associates Lowers Stock Holdings in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI)

Raymond James & Associates trimmed its position in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) by 10.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 69,137 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 7,657 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Merit Medical Systems were worth $4,964,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems in the second quarter worth about $26,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Merit Medical Systems by 18,550.0% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,611 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 2,597 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Merit Medical Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Shelton Capital Management purchased a new stake in Merit Medical Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Merit Medical Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $208,000. 93.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Merit Medical Systems alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ MMSI opened at $59.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $52.43 and a one year high of $73.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.74, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.04.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.08. Merit Medical Systems had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 12.81%. The firm had revenue of $267.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Merit Medical Systems, Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MMSI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barrington Research initiated coverage on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $79.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.00.

Merit Medical Systems Company Profile

Merit Medical Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of proprietary disposable medical devices. It operates through the Cardiovascular and Endoscopy segments. The Cardiovascular segment consists of peripheral intervention, cardiac intervention, interventional oncology and spine, and cardiovascular and critical care product groups.

Further Reading: What is a blue-chip stock?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI).

Receive News & Ratings for Merit Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merit Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.