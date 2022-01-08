Raymond James & Associates Sells 152,269 Shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)

Raymond James & Associates reduced its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) by 42.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 203,620 shares of the company’s stock after selling 152,269 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line were worth $5,439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,657,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,127,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,382,000 after acquiring an additional 361,520 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 9,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Fluent Financial LLC increased its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 268.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fluent Financial LLC now owns 86,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,312,000 after acquiring an additional 63,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Senator Investment Group LP boosted its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Senator Investment Group LP now owns 1,400,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,174,000 after purchasing an additional 350,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NCLH stock opened at $22.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.21 billion, a PE ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 2.69. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 1-year low of $17.78 and a 1-year high of $34.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.62 and a 200 day moving average of $24.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($2.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.11) by ($0.06). Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative return on equity of 74.83% and a negative net margin of 2,158.84%. The business had revenue of $153.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($2.35) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2248.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post -8.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Norwegian Cruise Line in a report on Monday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Wedbush upped their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Norwegian Cruise Line has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.92.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of cruise travel services. It provides cruise experiences for travelers with itineraries in North America, Mediterranean, Baltic, Central America, Bermuda and Caribbean. It also offers an entirely inter-island itinerary in Hawaii. Its brands include Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises.

