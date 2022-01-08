Raymond James & Associates Sells 8,986 Shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN)

Raymond James & Associates reduced its position in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) by 7.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 110,990 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 8,986 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Sunrun were worth $4,884,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RUN. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Sunrun by 30.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,592,845 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $311,969,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298,761 shares during the last quarter. Carmignac Gestion boosted its stake in shares of Sunrun by 513.7% in the 2nd quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 877,101 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $48,925,000 after purchasing an additional 734,173 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Sunrun in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,421,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sunrun by 104.6% in the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,291,715 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $72,052,000 after purchasing an additional 660,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Sunrun by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,473,732 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $361,106,000 after purchasing an additional 512,481 shares during the last quarter. 93.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RUN stock opened at $31.72 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $44.32 and a 200-day moving average of $47.12. The company has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.10 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Sunrun Inc. has a one year low of $29.22 and a one year high of $100.93.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The energy company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. Sunrun had a negative net margin of 14.06% and a negative return on equity of 0.54%. The company had revenue of $438.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 109.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on RUN. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Sunrun from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sunrun from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Sunrun from $77.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Sunrun from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sunrun has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.73.

In related news, CEO Mary Powell sold 1,369 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.78, for a total transaction of $46,244.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Christopher Dawson sold 9,875 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.39, for a total transaction of $329,726.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 75,373 shares of company stock valued at $3,723,888 in the last 90 days. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Sunrun Profile

SunRun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and install solar energy systems for homeowners through its direct-to-consumer channel. The firm also offers plans such as monthly lease, full amount lease, purchase system, and monthly loan.

