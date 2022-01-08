Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Acquires 6,575 Shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:NREF)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:NREF) by 6.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 108,669 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,575 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in NexPoint Real Estate Finance were worth $2,117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 179,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,758,000 after buying an additional 21,753 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 49.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 7,801 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in NexPoint Real Estate Finance in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 12,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in NexPoint Real Estate Finance in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $119,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NREF stock opened at $19.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 904.42 and a current ratio of 904.42. NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.61 and a fifty-two week high of $23.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.62. The company has a market capitalization of $180.67 million, a P/E ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 2.10.

NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NYSE:NREF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.19. NexPoint Real Estate Finance had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 100.98%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.63%. NexPoint Real Estate Finance’s payout ratio is currently 43.88%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on NexPoint Real Estate Finance from $22.50 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NexPoint Real Estate Finance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 20th.

NexPoint Real Estate Finance Company Profile

NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. It focuses on originating, structuring, and investing in first mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, and preferred stock, as well as multifamily commercial mortgage backed securities securitizations.

