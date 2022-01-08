Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $2.15 Million Stock Holdings in QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS) by 5.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 87,613 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,849 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in QuantumScape were worth $2,150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of QuantumScape by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 47,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after buying an additional 7,234 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of QuantumScape by 78.0% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 233,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,728,000 after buying an additional 102,300 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of QuantumScape in the 3rd quarter valued at $717,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of QuantumScape in the 3rd quarter valued at $289,000. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its position in shares of QuantumScape by 88.3% during the 3rd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 15,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 7,350 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.51% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Jurgen Leohold sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.08, for a total value of $1,444,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin Hettrich sold 46,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.68, for a total transaction of $1,049,743.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,106,364 shares of company stock worth $29,387,181 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 16.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of QuantumScape from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of QuantumScape in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.67.

Shares of NYSE:QS opened at $21.01 on Friday. QuantumScape Co. has a 12 month low of $19.12 and a 12 month high of $71.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.24. The company has a quick ratio of 42.79, a current ratio of 42.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $8.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.35 and a beta of 10.22.

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.03). During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.57) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that QuantumScape Co. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QuantumScape Profile

QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, engages in the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

