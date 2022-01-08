Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $2.26 Million Stake in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) by 13.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,112 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,609 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Lennar were worth $2,259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEN. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in Lennar by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 6,179 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of Lennar by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 50,873 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,054,000 after buying an additional 5,692 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Lennar by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 28,989 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,880,000 after buying an additional 6,507 shares in the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Lennar by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 7,203 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $716,000 after buying an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Trust Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Lennar by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC now owns 38,195 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,795,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.64% of the company’s stock.

LEN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Lennar from $143.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Lennar from $127.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Lennar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $108.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Lennar from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Lennar from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.75.

Shares of LEN stock opened at $102.95 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 9.56 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Lennar Co. has a 1 year low of $72.39 and a 1 year high of $117.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.21, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.51.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 15th. The construction company reported $3.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.15 by ($0.24). Lennar had a net margin of 16.33% and a return on equity of 19.45%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.82 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lennar Co. will post 15.6 EPS for the current year.

Lennar Corp. is a homebuilder company, which engages in the provision of real estate related financial and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other.

