Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $2.32 Million Stock Position in Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ROUS)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ROUS) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,307 shares of the company’s stock after selling 358 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF were worth $2,322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at about $64,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF by 128.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $210,000. Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF by 58.9% in the 2nd quarter. Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. now owns 11,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 4,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF by 82.1% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 13,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after acquiring an additional 6,112 shares during the last quarter.

ROUS opened at $43.26 on Friday. Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.06 and a fifty-two week high of $44.22. The company’s 50-day moving average is $42.90 and its 200 day moving average is $41.67.

