Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 8,406 Shares of Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) by 26.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,237 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 8,406 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Royal Gold were worth $2,219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in shares of Royal Gold during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in shares of Royal Gold during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 942.4% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 344 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Royal Gold during the 2nd quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 742.6% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 573 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Royal Gold alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America raised Royal Gold from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $108.75 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Raymond James set a $136.00 price objective on Royal Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. KeyCorp started coverage on Royal Gold in a report on Friday, September 24th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on Royal Gold from C$155.00 to C$140.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Royal Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Royal Gold has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.13.

Shares of NASDAQ RGLD opened at $99.29 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Royal Gold, Inc. has a 1-year low of $92.01 and a 1-year high of $129.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $102.30 and its 200 day moving average is $106.60.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $174.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.16 million. Royal Gold had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 41.31%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 21st. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. This is a boost from Royal Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.70%.

About Royal Gold

Royal Gold, Inc engages in the acquisition and management of metal streams, royalties, and similar interests. It operates through the following segments: Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests, and Acquisition and Management of Royalty Interests. The Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests segment involves in the purchase agreement that provides, in exchange for an upfront deposit payment, the right to purchase all or a portion of one or more metals.

Featured Story: What is the yield curve?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RGLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.