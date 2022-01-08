Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Trims Position in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. cut its position in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) by 19.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 61,620 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,322 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Avnet were worth $2,278,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AVT. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Avnet in the first quarter worth $4,080,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Avnet during the third quarter valued at $710,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Avnet by 44.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,757,000 after acquiring an additional 13,539 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Avnet by 17.4% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 1,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank purchased a new position in Avnet during the second quarter valued at $238,000. 95.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AVT. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Avnet from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avnet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Avnet from $49.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Avnet from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Avnet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Avnet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVT opened at $41.32 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.87, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Avnet, Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.82 and a 52 week high of $45.43.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.29 billion. Avnet had a net margin of 1.59% and a return on equity of 8.92%. The business’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Avnet, Inc. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Avnet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.91%.

Avnet Profile

Avnet, Inc engages in the distribution and sale of electronic components. It operates through the Electronics Components and Farnell segments. The Electronics Components segment markets and sells semiconductors, interconnect, passive and electromechanical devices, and integrated components. The Farnell segment involves in the distribution of electronic components and related products to the electronic system design community utilizing multi-channel sales and marketing resources.

