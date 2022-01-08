Raymond James Lowers Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) to Market Perform

Raymond James cut shares of Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on ALGT. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Allegiant Travel from $300.00 to $280.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on shares of Allegiant Travel from $255.00 to $240.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Allegiant Travel from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $187.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Allegiant Travel from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Allegiant Travel from $285.00 to $275.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Allegiant Travel has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $240.75.
NASDAQ:ALGT opened at $178.22 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 28.29 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $183.98 and its 200 day moving average is $188.91. Allegiant Travel has a 12 month low of $163.60 and a 12 month high of $271.29.
In other Allegiant Travel news, insider Rebecca Aretos sold 182 shares of Allegiant Travel stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.45, for a total value of $33,205.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 16.70% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALGT. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its position in Allegiant Travel by 42.0% during the 2nd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 62,384 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,103,000 after purchasing an additional 18,466 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 138,033.3% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,144 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $804,000 after acquiring an additional 4,141 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 29,773 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,776,000 after acquiring an additional 2,740 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 84.6% in the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 42,232 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,193,000 after acquiring an additional 19,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Broad Run Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter. Broad Run Investment Management LLC now owns 227,448 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $44,125,000 after acquiring an additional 48,340 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.98% of the company’s stock.
About Allegiant Travel
Allegiant Travel Co engages in the provision of travel services. It includes scheduled service air transportation, air-related travel services and product, third party travel products, and fixed fee contract air transportation. It operates through the following segments: Airline, Sunseeker Resort, and Other non-Airline.
Read More: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?
Receive News & Ratings for Allegiant Travel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegiant Travel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.