Raymond James Lowers Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) to Market Perform

Raymond James cut shares of Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on ALGT. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Allegiant Travel from $300.00 to $280.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on shares of Allegiant Travel from $255.00 to $240.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Allegiant Travel from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $187.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Allegiant Travel from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Allegiant Travel from $285.00 to $275.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Allegiant Travel has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $240.75.

Get Allegiant Travel alerts:

NASDAQ:ALGT opened at $178.22 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 28.29 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $183.98 and its 200 day moving average is $188.91. Allegiant Travel has a 12 month low of $163.60 and a 12 month high of $271.29.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $459.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $451.35 million. Allegiant Travel had a net margin of 7.71% and a negative return on equity of 0.35%. Allegiant Travel’s revenue was up 128.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($4.28) EPS. Research analysts predict that Allegiant Travel will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Allegiant Travel news, insider Rebecca Aretos sold 182 shares of Allegiant Travel stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.45, for a total value of $33,205.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 16.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALGT. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its position in Allegiant Travel by 42.0% during the 2nd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 62,384 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,103,000 after purchasing an additional 18,466 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 138,033.3% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,144 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $804,000 after acquiring an additional 4,141 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 29,773 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,776,000 after acquiring an additional 2,740 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 84.6% in the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 42,232 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,193,000 after acquiring an additional 19,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Broad Run Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter. Broad Run Investment Management LLC now owns 227,448 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $44,125,000 after acquiring an additional 48,340 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.98% of the company’s stock.

About Allegiant Travel

Allegiant Travel Co engages in the provision of travel services. It includes scheduled service air transportation, air-related travel services and product, third party travel products, and fixed fee contract air transportation. It operates through the following segments: Airline, Sunseeker Resort, and Other non-Airline.

Read More: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Allegiant Travel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegiant Travel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.