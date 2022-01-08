Raymond James Trims Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) Target Price to $195.00

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) had its target price reduced by Raymond James from $200.00 to $195.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They set an overweight rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Truist dropped their price objective on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Truist Securities dropped their price objective on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an overweight rating and a $205.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $220.00.

Shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro stock opened at $160.85 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $158.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $161.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $8.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.99 and a beta of 1.15. Scotts Miracle-Gro has a 1-year low of $133.36 and a 1-year high of $254.34.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $737.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $695.38 million. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a return on equity of 56.20% and a net margin of 10.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Scotts Miracle-Gro will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th were given a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 26th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.53%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,539 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Scotts Miracle-Gro in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,194,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,628,589 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $888,322,000 after purchasing an additional 491,081 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 11,826 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,270,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 183.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 652 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period. 61.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Co engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of systems and accessories for hydroponic gardening. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The U.S. Consumer segment consists of consumer lawn and garden business. The Hawthorn segment includes indoor, urban, and hydroponic gardening business.

