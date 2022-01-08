Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $42.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Rayonier owns a portfolio of timberlands in some of the most productive timber-growing regions of the U.S. South, Pacific Northwest and New Zealand. The company retains focus on adding high-quality timberlands to its portfolio through acquisitions. This poises Rayonier well to capitalize on the robust domestic-demand trends, improving export market conditions and a favorable pricing environment. Moreover, a solid balance-sheet position helps the company navigate any eventuality. In addition, the recent trend in the 2021 estimate revision for earnings per share indicates an optimistic outlook for Rayonier. Nonetheless, it faces a cut-throat competition in the market from national and local players over a number of factors, including quality and price. Shares of the company have underperformed the industry in the past three months.”

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on RYN. BMO Capital Markets restated a hold rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Rayonier in a report on Monday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Rayonier from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, November 5th.

Shares of NYSE RYN opened at $38.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.67 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $39.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.58. Rayonier has a 1 year low of $30.27 and a 1 year high of $41.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.21. Rayonier had a net margin of 14.63% and a return on equity of 5.45%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Rayonier will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. Rayonier’s dividend payout ratio is 99.08%.

In other news, CFO Mark Mchugh sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total value of $202,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Mark R. Bridwell sold 842 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.70, for a total transaction of $34,269.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of Rayonier by 0.7% in the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 46,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of Rayonier by 5.9% in the third quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Rayonier by 0.8% in the third quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. now owns 43,847 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,564,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Rayonier by 0.8% in the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 52,557 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,888,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Rayonier by 1.8% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 22,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $820,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. 90.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rayonier Company Profile

Rayonier, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investment in timberlands. It operates through the following business segments: Southern Timber, Pacific Northwest Timber, New Zealand Timber, Real Estate, Timber Funds and Trading. The Southern Timber, Pacific Northwest Timber and New Zealand Timber segments reflect all activities related to the harvesting of timber and other value-added activities, such as recreational licenses, within each respective geography.

