RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $29.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “RBB Bancorp is a bank holding company with the principal business to serve as the holding company for its wholly-owned banking subsidiaries, including Royal Business Bank and RBB Asset Management Company. The Bank offers personal and commercial banking, real estate loans, and investment services, as well as deposits, debit and credit cards, cash management and other related services. It operates primarily in Los Angeles, San Gabriel, Torrance, Rowland Heights, Westlake Village, Oxnard, Monterey Park, Diamond Bar, Cerritos, West LA, Arcadia, Silverlake, California and Las Vegas, Nevada. RBB Bancorp is headquartered in Los Angeles, California. “

Shares of NASDAQ:RBB opened at $27.00 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.98. The firm has a market cap of $526.93 million, a PE ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 0.92. RBB Bancorp has a 12-month low of $16.05 and a 12-month high of $27.47.

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.03. RBB Bancorp had a net margin of 31.81% and a return on equity of 11.88%. The business had revenue of $37.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that RBB Bancorp will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. RBB Bancorp’s payout ratio is 19.77%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RBB. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in RBB Bancorp by 34.2% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 34,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $844,000 after purchasing an additional 8,889 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in RBB Bancorp during the second quarter valued at $235,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in RBB Bancorp by 6.2% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 29,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 1,719 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in RBB Bancorp by 26.7% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 3,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in RBB Bancorp during the second quarter valued at $283,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.55% of the company’s stock.

RBB Bancorp Company Profile

RBB Bancorp operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of full service commercial bank. Its services include remote deposit, e-banking, mobile banking, commercial and investor real estate loans, business loans and lines of credit, commercial and industrial loans, SBA 7A and 504 loans, 1-4 single family residential loans, trade finance and a full range of depository accounts.

