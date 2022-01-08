RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “RBB Bancorp is a bank holding company with the principal business to serve as the holding company for its wholly-owned banking subsidiaries, including Royal Business Bank and RBB Asset Management Company. The Bank offers personal and commercial banking, real estate loans, and investment services, as well as deposits, debit and credit cards, cash management and other related services. It operates primarily in Los Angeles, San Gabriel, Torrance, Rowland Heights, Westlake Village, Oxnard, Monterey Park, Diamond Bar, Cerritos, West LA, Arcadia, Silverlake, California and Las Vegas, Nevada. RBB Bancorp is headquartered in Los Angeles, California. “

Shares of RBB stock opened at $27.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $526.93 million, a PE ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.66 and a 200-day moving average of $24.98. RBB Bancorp has a one year low of $16.05 and a one year high of $27.47.

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $37.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.85 million. RBB Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 31.81%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that RBB Bancorp will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of RBB Bancorp by 156.8% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of RBB Bancorp by 95.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,793 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of RBB Bancorp by 92,783.3% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 5,567 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of RBB Bancorp by 96.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 2,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of RBB Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $235,000. 36.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RBB Bancorp operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of full service commercial bank. Its services include remote deposit, e-banking, mobile banking, commercial and investor real estate loans, business loans and lines of credit, commercial and industrial loans, SBA 7A and 504 loans, 1-4 single family residential loans, trade finance and a full range of depository accounts.

