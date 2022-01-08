Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $60.38 Million

Equities research analysts expect Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC) to report $60.38 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Ready Capital’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $65.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $52.55 million. Ready Capital reported sales of $23.49 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 157%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Ready Capital will report full year sales of $185.65 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $177.80 million to $190.24 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $257.57 million, with estimates ranging from $193.30 million to $318.61 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Ready Capital.

Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.18. Ready Capital had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 37.95%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share.

RC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley raised their target price on Ready Capital from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Raymond James raised their target price on Ready Capital from $16.50 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Ready Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.29.

In other Ready Capital news, CEO Thomas E. Capasse acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.59 per share, with a total value of $491,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrea Petro acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.20 per share, with a total value of $32,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $571,390. 1.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Ready Capital by 1,587.9% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,096 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Ready Capital by 79.0% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Ready Capital during the third quarter worth about $81,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Ready Capital during the first quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ready Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at about $156,000. 46.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:RC traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.02. The stock had a trading volume of 462,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 798,339. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.45. Ready Capital has a 12-month low of $11.28 and a 12-month high of $16.78. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 1.09.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Ready Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.71%.

About Ready Capital

Ready Capital Corp. is a real estate finance company, which engages in acquiring, managing, and financing small balance commercial loans. The company operates in four segments: Acquisitions; SBC Originations; SBA Originations, Acquisitions & Servicing; and Residential Mortgage Banking. The Acquisitions segment acquires performing and non-performing SBC loans and intends to continue to acquire these loans as part of the company’s business strategy.

