Red Cedar Capital LLC Trims Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Red Cedar Capital LLC reduced its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,843 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 4 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises about 3.0% of Red Cedar Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Red Cedar Capital LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,927,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at $72,000. Institutional investors own 34.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $2,740.34 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,711.71 and a 1-year high of $3,019.33. The stock has a market cap of $1.82 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2,912.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2,782.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.96.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. The firm had revenue of $53.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $16.40 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on Alphabet from $3,185.00 to $3,540.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Truist raised their price objective on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Alphabet from $3,325.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,237.31.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

