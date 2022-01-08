RED (RED) Price Hits $0.0063 on Top Exchanges

RED (CURRENCY:RED) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 8th. One RED coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0063 or 0.00000015 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, RED has traded up 5.2% against the US dollar. RED has a market cap of $824,413.83 and $843.00 worth of RED was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $130.15 or 0.00311786 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00008986 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002058 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001136 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000034 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00004172 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000796 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0316 or 0.00000076 BTC.

About RED

RED is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 12th, 2018. RED’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 130,000,009 coins. RED’s official website is ico.red-lang.org . RED’s official Twitter account is @red_lang and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “RED is a full stack open-source toolchain, that aims to help users on smart contracts and Dapps development. By leveraging the Blockchain technology, the Red platform intends to lower the barrier of smart contracts and Dapps creation/deployment by providing the user with the Red fullstacks solutions. Red Community Token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the RED platform. It is a utility token that can be used to exchange value within the RED community for either paying services or to tip other users. “

RED Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RED directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade RED should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase RED using one of the exchanges listed above.

