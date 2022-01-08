Red Violet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDVT) Director Peter Benz Sells 1,157 Shares

Red Violet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDVT) Director Peter Benz sold 1,157 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.78, for a total value of $39,083.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Peter Benz also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Red Violet alerts:

On Tuesday, January 4th, Peter Benz sold 4 shares of Red Violet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total value of $151.00.

Red Violet stock opened at $33.16 on Friday. Red Violet, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.68 and a 52 week high of $42.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $426.64 million, a P/E ratio of 1,658.83 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.11 and a 200-day moving average of $29.99.

Red Violet (NASDAQ:RDVT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. Red Violet had a negative return on equity of 2.47% and a net margin of 1.35%. The company had revenue of $11.67 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RDVT. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Red Violet by 187.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new position in Red Violet in the 2nd quarter worth about $115,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Red Violet by 790.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 7,103 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Red Violet in the 3rd quarter worth about $240,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Red Violet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $245,000. 54.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Red Violet

Red Violet, Inc specializes in data analysis, which provides cloud-based, mission-critical information solutions to enterprises in a variety of industries. Its brands include IDI and Forewarn. The company was founded in August 2017 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

Featured Article: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Red Violet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Red Violet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.