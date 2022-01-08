Redpanda Earth (REDPANDA) Trading Down 11.7% This Week

Redpanda Earth (CURRENCY:REDPANDA) traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 8th. In the last seven days, Redpanda Earth has traded down 11.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Redpanda Earth coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Redpanda Earth has a total market cap of $3.43 million and approximately $234,472.00 worth of Redpanda Earth was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002389 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001796 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.31 or 0.00058073 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $33.70 or 0.00080489 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,092.83 or 0.07387492 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41,772.79 or 0.99777923 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.81 or 0.00071212 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00006768 BTC.

About Redpanda Earth

Redpanda Earth’s official Twitter account is @redpandatoken . The Reddit community for Redpanda Earth is https://reddit.com/r/RedPandaToken

Redpanda Earth Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Redpanda Earth directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Redpanda Earth should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Redpanda Earth using one of the exchanges listed above.

