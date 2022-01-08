Regency Capital Management Inc. DE Invests $2.13 Million in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 12,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,125,000. Clorox makes up about 1.5% of Regency Capital Management Inc. DE’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Clorox during the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Clorox by 9.2% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Clorox during the second quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Clorox by 30.7% during the second quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Clorox by 5.0% during the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Clorox from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Clorox from $156.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Clorox from $145.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Clorox from $160.00 to $154.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Clorox from $138.00 to $131.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $170.50.

Shares of NYSE CLX opened at $179.90 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $169.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $170.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $22.10 billion, a PE ratio of 51.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.21. The Clorox Company has a 1 year low of $156.23 and a 1 year high of $231.11.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 6.04% and a return on equity of 84.70%. Clorox’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.22 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that The Clorox Company will post 5.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 26th will be paid a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 25th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. Clorox’s payout ratio is 134.10%.

In related news, SVP Diego J. Barral sold 240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $40,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Cleaning, Lifestyle, Household, and International. The Cleaning segment consists of laundry, home care, and professional products marketed and sold in the United States.

