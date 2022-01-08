Regency Capital Management Inc. DE Purchases 138,158 Shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Regency Capital Management Inc. DE increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT) by 239.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 195,956 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 138,158 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF comprises about 3.7% of Regency Capital Management Inc. DE’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $5,199,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 170.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 86,224,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,293,566,000 after purchasing an additional 54,390,034 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 60,124,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,599,298,000 after buying an additional 393,975 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 27,873,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $739,495,000 after buying an additional 1,007,479 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 25,082,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,187,000 after buying an additional 488,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,392,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,840,000 after purchasing an additional 834,160 shares in the last quarter.

GOVT stock opened at $26.05 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.46 and its 200 day moving average is $26.61.

