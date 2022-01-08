Regency Capital Management Inc. DE Raises Stock Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Regency Capital Management Inc. DE boosted its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 12.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,353 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the quarter. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Isthmus Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 157.9% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 361 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the third quarter valued at about $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SBUX. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Starbucks from $137.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Argus lowered Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Starbucks from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Barclays lifted their price target on Starbucks from $128.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $124.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Friday. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.64.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $107.57 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $126.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.83. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $95.92 and a 52 week high of $126.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $112.88 and a 200 day moving average of $114.67.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The coffee company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00. The company had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.22 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 14.45% and a negative return on equity of 55.34%. Starbucks’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.21%.

In other Starbucks news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 250,000 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.09, for a total value of $29,022,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Angela Lis sold 6,000 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.88, for a total transaction of $701,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 307,118 shares of company stock valued at $35,431,134 in the last three months. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America; International; and Channel Development. The North America and International segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

