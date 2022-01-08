Regency Capital Management Inc. DE Sells 730 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Regency Capital Management Inc. DE trimmed its position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 37.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,220 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 730 shares during the quarter. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE’s holdings in Stryker were worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of Stryker during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in Stryker in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Stryker in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Stryker in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. 72.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SYK stock opened at $263.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $261.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $264.98. The company has a market capitalization of $99.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.00. Stryker Co. has a 12 month low of $220.90 and a 12 month high of $281.16.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($0.08). Stryker had a return on equity of 25.73% and a net margin of 11.40%. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 9.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.695 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This is an increase from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.94%.

In other news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.79, for a total transaction of $721,696.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.12, for a total value of $263,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SYK shares. Piper Sandler upgraded Stryker from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $250.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $301.00 price objective on shares of Stryker in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Stryker in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $278.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $286.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on Stryker in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $305.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $293.74.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

