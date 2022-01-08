REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “REGENXBIO Inc. is a biotechnology company. The Company focuses on the development, commercialization and licensing of recombinant adeno-associated virus gene therapy. Its products candidates include RGX-501, for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia which uses the AAV8 vector to deliver the human low-density lipoprotein receptor gene to liver cells; RGX-111, for the treatment of Mucopolysaccharidosis Type I which uses the AAV9 vector to deliver the human a-l-iduronidase gene to the central nervous system; RGX-121, for the treatment of Mucopolysaccharidosis Type II; RGX-314, for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration and RGX-321, for the treatment of X-linked retinitis pigmentosa. REGENXBIO Inc. is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland. “

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on RGNX. Chardan Capital lowered their target price on REGENXBIO from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on REGENXBIO from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on REGENXBIO from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Barclays upped their price target on REGENXBIO from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on REGENXBIO in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.25.

Shares of RGNX opened at $29.17 on Thursday. REGENXBIO has a 52-week low of $27.02 and a 52-week high of $50.26. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $33.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.12. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of -5.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.92.

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.50). REGENXBIO had a negative net margin of 228.08% and a negative return on equity of 44.70%. The business had revenue of $30.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.35 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that REGENXBIO will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Kenneth T. Mills sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Steve Pakola sold 1,598 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.75, for a total value of $53,932.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 64,736 shares of company stock worth $2,234,280. Insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RGNX. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of REGENXBIO by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,444 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $639,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in REGENXBIO by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 35,818 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,392,000 after acquiring an additional 5,418 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in REGENXBIO by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 92,781 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,605,000 after acquiring an additional 11,769 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in REGENXBIO by 92.6% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,457 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in REGENXBIO by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,905 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

REGENXBIO, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and licensing of recombinant adeno-associated virus gene therapy. Its product candidates include NAV Technology Platform, which consists of exclusive rights to novel adeno-associated viral vectors; and therapeutic programs such as RGX-314, RGX-202, RGX-121, RGX-111, RGX-181, and RGX-381.

