Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) Hits New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on the stock from $25.50 to $26.50. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Regions Financial traded as high as $24.92 and last traded at $24.91, with a volume of 61214 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.59.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on RF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Truist raised their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Barclays raised shares of Regions Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Wedbush raised shares of Regions Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $26.40 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.45.

In other news, EVP Amala Duggirala sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total transaction of $612,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 27.4% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,142 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp increased its stake in Regions Financial by 6.0% in the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 8,877 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its stake in Regions Financial by 39.2% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,811 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC increased its stake in Regions Financial by 2.3% during the second quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC now owns 22,671 shares of the bank’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lcnb Corp increased its stake in Regions Financial by 5.7% during the second quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 11,204 shares of the bank’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.03% of the company’s stock.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $23.95 billion, a PE ratio of 9.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.43.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.12. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 16.44% and a net margin of 40.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. Regions Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is currently 25.56%.

About Regions Financial (NYSE:RF)

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management.

