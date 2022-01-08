Remark (NASDAQ:MARK) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $1.29

Remark Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARK) shares crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.29 and traded as low as $0.90. Remark shares last traded at $1.03, with a volume of 9,874,339 shares.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Remark from a “d-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.33. The firm has a market cap of $100.97 million, a P/E ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 3.40.

Remark (NASDAQ:MARK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The information services provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. Remark had a net margin of 415.00% and a negative return on equity of 238.62%. The company had revenue of $1.23 million for the quarter.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Remark by 6.9% during the third quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 2,930,580 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,077,000 after acquiring an additional 189,290 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Remark by 152.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,928,650 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,025,000 after buying an additional 1,163,725 shares in the last quarter. Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS bought a new stake in Remark in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,807,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC increased its holdings in Remark by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 1,063,300 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,116,000 after buying an additional 97,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Remark by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 849,612 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $892,000 after buying an additional 62,195 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.59% of the company’s stock.

Remark Holdings, Inc, is a technology-focused company that develops and deploys artificial intelligence (AI) products and AI-based solutions for businesses in various industries. It operates through its Technology and Data Intelligence segment, which provides products and services based on collected and processed data by using KanKan, a data intelligence platform that offers AI-based vision products, computing devices, and software-as-a-service products for the financial, retail, entertainment, education, and workplace and public safety industries.

