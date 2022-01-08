Renalytix AI (NASDAQ:RNLX) Now Covered by Analysts at BTIG Research

BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Renalytix AI (NASDAQ:RNLX) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Guggenheim started coverage on Renalytix AI in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They issued a buy rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $30.00.

RNLX opened at $14.96 on Tuesday. Renalytix AI has a 52 week low of $12.99 and a 52 week high of $35.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.31. The firm has a market cap of $540.86 million, a P/E ratio of -32.52 and a beta of 1.18.

Renalytix AI (NASDAQ:RNLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. Renalytix AI had a negative return on equity of 45.44% and a negative net margin of 1,717.89%. The firm had revenue of $0.47 million for the quarter. Research analysts expect that Renalytix AI will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RNLX. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA acquired a new stake in Renalytix AI in the third quarter valued at $9,983,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its position in shares of Renalytix AI by 57.5% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 188,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,785,000 after purchasing an additional 68,904 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Renalytix AI by 6,353.6% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 58,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,790,000 after purchasing an additional 57,119 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Renalytix AI during the third quarter worth about $702,000. Finally, Plaisance Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Renalytix AI during the second quarter worth about $710,000. Institutional investors own 16.75% of the company’s stock.

Renalytix AI Company Profile

Renalytix AI plc develops artificial intelligence-enabled in vitro diagnostic solutions for kidney diseases. The company offers KidneyIntelX, a diagnostic platform that employs an artificial intelligence-enabled algorithm that combines various data inputs, including validated blood-based biomarkers, inherited genetics and personalized patient data from electronic health record, and systems to generate a unique patient risk score.

