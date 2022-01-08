Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Bed Bath & Beyond Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:BBBY)

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) – Research analysts at KeyCorp decreased their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Bed Bath & Beyond in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 4th. KeyCorp analyst B. Thomas now expects that the retailer will earn $0.68 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.75. KeyCorp has a “Underweight” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Bed Bath & Beyond’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.69 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.83.

Shares of BBBY opened at $13.80 on Thursday. Bed Bath & Beyond has a twelve month low of $13.32 and a twelve month high of $53.90. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.41.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The retailer reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.27). Bed Bath & Beyond had a positive return on equity of 5.61% and a negative net margin of 2.08%. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. Bed Bath & Beyond’s revenue was down 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, CFO Gustavo Arnal acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.72 per share, with a total value of $98,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John E. Fleming acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.28 per share, with a total value of $192,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 17,500 shares of company stock worth $344,900 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Bed Bath & Beyond by 973.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,023,868 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $233,824,000 after acquiring an additional 6,369,395 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in the third quarter valued at $64,050,000. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd increased its position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 77.6% in the second quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 4,392,809 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $146,237,000 after buying an additional 1,919,822 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in the second quarter valued at $63,154,000. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its position in Bed Bath & Beyond by 354.8% during the 3rd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,222,336 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $38,391,000 after purchasing an additional 1,733,677 shares in the last quarter. 92.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bed Bath & Beyond Company Profile

Bed Bath & Beyond, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores and retails domestics merchandise and home furnishings. Its products include domestic merchandise and home furnishings such as bed linens and related items, bath items, kitchen textiles kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic house wares, general home furnishings, and consumables.

