Reviewing First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG) & Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK)

First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG) and Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares First Watch Restaurant Group and Jack in the Box’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Watch Restaurant Group $342.39 million 2.64 -$49.68 million N/A N/A Jack in the Box $1.14 billion 1.64 $165.76 million $7.38 12.11

Jack in the Box has higher revenue and earnings than First Watch Restaurant Group.

Profitability

This table compares First Watch Restaurant Group and Jack in the Box’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Watch Restaurant Group N/A N/A N/A Jack in the Box 14.49% -20.58% 8.98%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

98.9% of Jack in the Box shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.1% of Jack in the Box shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for First Watch Restaurant Group and Jack in the Box, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Watch Restaurant Group 0 2 7 0 2.78 Jack in the Box 1 7 11 0 2.53

First Watch Restaurant Group currently has a consensus price target of $26.00, indicating a potential upside of 69.93%. Jack in the Box has a consensus price target of $113.93, indicating a potential upside of 27.48%. Given First Watch Restaurant Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe First Watch Restaurant Group is more favorable than Jack in the Box.

Summary

Jack in the Box beats First Watch Restaurant Group on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

First Watch Restaurant Group Company Profile

First Watch Restaurant Group Inc. is a daytime dining restaurant concept serving made-to-order breakfast, brunch and lunch using fresh ingredients. It offers pancakes, omelets, sandwiches and salads, alongside specialty items like the Quinoa Power Bowl(R), Avocado Toast and the Chickichanga. First Watch Restaurant Group Inc. is based in BRADENTON, Fla.

Jack in the Box Company Profile

Jack in the Box, Inc. engages in operating and franchising a chain of quick-service and fast-casual restaurants. It operates through the Jack in the Box Restaurant segments. The Jack in the Box Restaurant segment offers a broad selection of distinctive products including burgers like Jumbo Jack burgers, and product lines such as Buttery Jack burgers including the Brunchfast menu. The company was founded by Robert Oscar Peterson in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

