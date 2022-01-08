Reviewing Iowa First Bancshares (IOFB) & Its Peers

Iowa First Bancshares (OTCMKTS: IOFB) is one of 320 public companies in the “State commercial banks” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Iowa First Bancshares to related businesses based on the strength of its dividends, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability and valuation.

Profitability

Get Iowa First Bancshares alerts:

This table compares Iowa First Bancshares and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Iowa First Bancshares N/A N/A N/A Iowa First Bancshares Competitors 28.86% 12.44% 1.27%

Iowa First Bancshares has a beta of 0.17, meaning that its stock price is 83% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Iowa First Bancshares’ competitors have a beta of 0.53, meaning that their average stock price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Iowa First Bancshares and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Iowa First Bancshares 0 0 0 0 N/A Iowa First Bancshares Competitors 2166 9038 7323 512 2.32

As a group, “State commercial banks” companies have a potential upside of 3.05%. Given Iowa First Bancshares’ competitors higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Iowa First Bancshares has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

4.9% of Iowa First Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.9% of shares of all “State commercial banks” companies are held by institutional investors. 12.8% of Iowa First Bancshares shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.6% of shares of all “State commercial banks” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Iowa First Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. Iowa First Bancshares pays out 24.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “State commercial banks” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.1% and pay out 25.6% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Iowa First Bancshares and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Iowa First Bancshares N/A $2.33 million 17.15 Iowa First Bancshares Competitors $1.23 billion $222.18 million 12.99

Iowa First Bancshares’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Iowa First Bancshares. Iowa First Bancshares is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Iowa First Bancshares competitors beat Iowa First Bancshares on 9 of the 12 factors compared.

About Iowa First Bancshares

Iowa First Bancshares Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of general commercial banking services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following portfolio segments: Commercial and Industrial; Commercial Real Estate Owner Occupied; Commercial Real Estate Nonowner Occupied; Agriculture; Residential Real Estate, and Consumer and Other. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Muscatine, IA.

Receive News & Ratings for Iowa First Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iowa First Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.