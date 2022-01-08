Reviewing Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) and Elio Motors (OTCMKTS:ELIO)

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) and Elio Motors (OTCMKTS:ELIO) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, profitability and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

52.7% of Li Auto shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of current recommendations for Li Auto and Elio Motors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Li Auto 0 1 9 1 3.00 Elio Motors 0 0 0 0 N/A

Li Auto currently has a consensus price target of $43.80, indicating a potential upside of 50.10%. Given Li Auto’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Li Auto is more favorable than Elio Motors.

Risk and Volatility

Li Auto has a beta of 1.98, indicating that its stock price is 98% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Elio Motors has a beta of 16.26, indicating that its stock price is 1,526% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Li Auto and Elio Motors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Li Auto -2.47% -1.57% -1.14% Elio Motors N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Li Auto and Elio Motors’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Li Auto $1.45 billion 20.66 -$23.24 million ($0.08) -364.75 Elio Motors N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Elio Motors has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Li Auto.

Summary

Li Auto beats Elio Motors on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Li Auto

Li Auto Inc., through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells smart electric sport utility vehicles (SUVs) in China. It offers Li ONE, a six-seat electric SUV that equipped with a range of extension system and smart vehicle solutions. The company was formerly known as Leading Ideal Inc. and changed its name to Li Auto Inc. in July 2020. Li Auto Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

About Elio Motors

Elio Motors, Inc. engages in the designing, developing and manufacturing of three-wheeled vehicles. It offers vehicles under the Elio brand. The company was founded by Paul Elio in October 2009 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

