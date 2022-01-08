Revolution Populi (RVP) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $129,977.00

Revolution Populi (CURRENCY:RVP) traded 19.4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 8th. During the last week, Revolution Populi has traded up 9.5% against the US dollar. Revolution Populi has a total market capitalization of $39.59 million and $129,977.00 worth of Revolution Populi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Revolution Populi coin can now be bought for about $0.0330 or 0.00000078 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00005032 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002381 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.99 or 0.00061824 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001132 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002381 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00006268 BTC.

About Revolution Populi

Revolution Populi (CRYPTO:RVP) is a coin. It was first traded on March 11th, 2021. Revolution Populi’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,200,000,003 coins. Revolution Populi’s official Twitter account is @Rev_Populi

According to CryptoCompare, “RevPop is building a universal database for the internet. It is designing a lightweight multi-functional blockchain for universal adaptability, including the notion of native smart contracts. Keeping a keen eye on performance drag & transaction cost weight of the architecture. “

