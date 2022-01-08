REX American Resources (NYSE:REX) Trading Down 6.3%

REX American Resources Co. (NYSE:REX)’s stock price traded down 6.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $105.42 and last traded at $105.48. 1,770 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 75,311 shares. The stock had previously closed at $112.63.
A number of research firms have commented on REX. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of REX American Resources from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of REX American Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $124.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, December 4th. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on shares of REX American Resources from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th.
The company has a market cap of $586.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $95.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.39.
In other REX American Resources news, CFO Douglas Bruggeman sold 1,500 shares of REX American Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.68, for a total value of $151,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Stuart A. Rose sold 1,525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.33, for a total transaction of $153,003.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,818 shares of company stock worth $3,119,175 over the last quarter. Insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of REX. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in shares of REX American Resources by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 7,683 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of REX American Resources by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 3,847 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of REX American Resources by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,472 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $844,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of REX American Resources by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 3,937 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of REX American Resources by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 36,457 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,288,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. 82.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
REX American Resources Company Profile (NYSE:REX)
REX American Resources Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the investment in alternative energy and ethanol production entities. It operates through the following segments: Ethanol and By-products and Refined Coal. The Ethanol and By-products segment refers to the equity investments in three ethanol limited liability companies.
Further Reading: What is a Stop Order?
Receive News & Ratings for REX American Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for REX American Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.