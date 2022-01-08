REX American Resources (NYSE:REX) Trading Down 6.3%

REX American Resources Co. (NYSE:REX)’s stock price traded down 6.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $105.42 and last traded at $105.48. 1,770 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 75,311 shares. The stock had previously closed at $112.63.

A number of research firms have commented on REX. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of REX American Resources from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of REX American Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $124.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, December 4th. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on shares of REX American Resources from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th.

The company has a market cap of $586.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $95.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.39.

REX American Resources (NYSE:REX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The energy company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $1.74. REX American Resources had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 7.23%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that REX American Resources Co. will post 8.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other REX American Resources news, CFO Douglas Bruggeman sold 1,500 shares of REX American Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.68, for a total value of $151,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Stuart A. Rose sold 1,525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.33, for a total transaction of $153,003.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,818 shares of company stock worth $3,119,175 over the last quarter. Insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of REX. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in shares of REX American Resources by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 7,683 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of REX American Resources by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 3,847 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of REX American Resources by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,472 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $844,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of REX American Resources by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 3,937 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of REX American Resources by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 36,457 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,288,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. 82.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

REX American Resources Company Profile (NYSE:REX)

REX American Resources Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the investment in alternative energy and ethanol production entities. It operates through the following segments: Ethanol and By-products and Refined Coal. The Ethanol and By-products segment refers to the equity investments in three ethanol limited liability companies.

