RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.68

RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.68 and traded as low as $0.30. RiceBran Technologies shares last traded at $0.32, with a volume of 824,603 shares changing hands.

Separately, Lake Street Capital lowered RiceBran Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $16.26 million, a PE ratio of -2.45 and a beta of 0.47.

RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $6.91 million during the quarter. RiceBran Technologies had a negative return on equity of 23.56% and a negative net margin of 18.46%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Seelaus Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of RiceBran Technologies by 214.3% in the 3rd quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 44,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of RiceBran Technologies by 53.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 93,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 32,258 shares during the last quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of RiceBran Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $85,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in RiceBran Technologies by 55.5% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 213,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 76,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in RiceBran Technologies by 365.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 109,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 86,113 shares during the last quarter. 36.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT)

RiceBran Technologies is a specialty ingredient company, which engages in the production of healthy, natural, and nutrient dense products from rice, stabilized ricebran, oats, and barley. It offers organic, conventional, and grain products. The company was founded on March 18, 1998 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

