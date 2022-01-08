Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) Given a GBX 4,900 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 4,900 ($66.03) target price on Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on RIO. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 5,800 ($78.16) price objective on Rio Tinto Group in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 6,000 ($80.85) to GBX 5,200 ($70.07) and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Citigroup restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 5,600 ($75.46) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Liberum Capital restated a hold rating and issued a GBX 4,250 ($57.27) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 5,310 ($71.55) target price on Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 5,006.15 ($67.46).

Shares of RIO opened at GBX 5,212 ($70.23) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of £84.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.10. Rio Tinto Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 4,354 ($58.67) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 6,876.26 ($92.66). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.22, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 4,691.20 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 5,199.08.

In other Rio Tinto Group news, insider Peter Cunningham sold 717 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 4,596 ($61.93), for a total transaction of £32,953.32 ($44,405.50). Insiders have sold 1,134 shares of company stock valued at $5,243,411 over the last quarter.

About Rio Tinto Group

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

