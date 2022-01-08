Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) Receives GBX 4,967.69 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 5,006.15 ($67.46).

RIO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 5,800 ($78.16) price target on Rio Tinto Group in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 4,200 ($56.60) price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Monday, November 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 6,000 ($80.85) to GBX 5,200 ($70.07) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Berenberg Bank raised Rio Tinto Group to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from GBX 5,000 ($67.38) to GBX 5,500 ($74.11) in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 4,200 ($56.60) price objective on Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of Rio Tinto Group stock traded up GBX 134 ($1.81) during trading hours on Friday, hitting GBX 5,212 ($70.23). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,515,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,609,772. Rio Tinto Group has a 12 month low of GBX 4,354 ($58.67) and a 12 month high of GBX 6,876.26 ($92.66). The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 4,704.23 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 5,194.94. The company has a market capitalization of £84.40 billion and a PE ratio of 6.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.22, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

In other news, insider Peter Cunningham sold 717 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 4,596 ($61.93), for a total value of £32,953.32 ($44,405.50). Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,134 shares of company stock valued at $5,243,411.

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

