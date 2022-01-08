Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $64.83.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, TD Securities raised shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of RBA traded down $0.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $59.79. 630,375 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 484,355. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $66.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.27. The company has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a 1 year low of $50.61 and a 1 year high of $76.18.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $329.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $324.38 million. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 18.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.36%.

In other news, CMO Matthew Ackley sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.97, for a total value of $106,455.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider James J. Jeter sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.99, for a total transaction of $121,980.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Korea Investment CORP raised its position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 10.8% in the second quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 51,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,056,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 3.6% in the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,405,886 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $97,660,000 after purchasing an additional 84,102 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 41.5% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 26,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,555,000 after purchasing an additional 7,689 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 9.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 249,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,711,000 after purchasing an additional 21,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 7.4% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 463,067 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,484,000 after purchasing an additional 31,752 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Company Profile

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers, Inc is an industrial auctioneer, which engages in the sale of equipment to on-site and online bidders. It operates through the following segments: Auctions and Marketplaces, Ritchie Bros. Financial Services and Mascus. The Auctions and Marketplaces segment consists of live on site auctions, online auctions and marketplaces, and brokerage service.

