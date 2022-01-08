Rivian (NASDAQ:RIVN) Hits New 12-Month Low at $85.42

Rivian (NASDAQ:RIVN)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as 85.42 and last traded at 85.80, with a volume of 97718 shares. The stock had previously closed at 90.01.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Rivian in a report on Monday, December 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $148.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Rivian in a report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Rivian from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Rivian in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $147.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Rivian in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $104.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of 134.64.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of 112.26.

Rivian (NASDAQ:RIVN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 15th. The electric vehicle automaker reported -7.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of -11.92 by 4.24. The company had revenue of 1.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 1.03 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Rivian will post -5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Claire Mcdonough bought 2,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of 78.00 per share, with a total value of 191,100.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jiten Behl purchased 8,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of 78.00 per share, for a total transaction of 655,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 171,025 shares of company stock worth $13,339,950 over the last 90 days.

Rivian is an American electric vehicle automaker and automotive technology company founded in 2009. Rivian is building an electric sport utility vehicle and pickup truck on a “skateboard” platform that can support future vehicles or be adopted by other companies.

