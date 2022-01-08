Robert W. Baird Downgrades Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) to Neutral

Robert W. Baird cut shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have $44.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on FITB. Barclays upped their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $51.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Argus upped their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $45.50 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $46.67.

Shares of FITB opened at $48.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.37 billion, a PE ratio of 13.48, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.42. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12 month low of $28.25 and a 12 month high of $48.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $43.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 32.49%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.15%.

In related news, EVP Kristine R. Garrett sold 10,740 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.61, for a total value of $489,851.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Howard Hammond sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.79, for a total value of $175,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 728.4% in the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management bought a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 80.15% of the company’s stock.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp engages in the provision of banking & financial services, retail & commercial banking, consumer lending services, and investment advisory services through its subsidiary Fifth Third Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth & Asset Management.

