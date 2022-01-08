Robert W. Baird Lowers Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) to Neutral

Robert W. Baird cut shares of Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. Robert W. Baird currently has $72.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on SEE. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Sealed Air from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Sealed Air from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Sealed Air in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a neutral rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sealed Air from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, September 6th. Finally, Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of Sealed Air in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sealed Air has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $64.75.

Shares of Sealed Air stock opened at $65.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.73 billion, a PE ratio of 21.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.29. Sealed Air has a twelve month low of $41.78 and a twelve month high of $68.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $64.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.96.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Sealed Air had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 413.81%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sealed Air will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.32%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Sealed Air by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,964 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Seeyond boosted its position in Sealed Air by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Seeyond now owns 47,357 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,805,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. First City Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Sealed Air by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,645 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in Sealed Air by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Finally, Clifford Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Sealed Air by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Clifford Capital Partners LLC now owns 50,530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,769,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. 90.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sealed Air Company Profile

Sealed Air Corp. engages in the provision of food safety and security, facility hygiene, and product protection services. It operates through the Food and Protective segments. The Food segment serves the perishable food processors in fresh red meat, smoked and processed meat, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets.

