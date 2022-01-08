Robert W. Baird Trims GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) Target Price to $34.00

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) had its price objective trimmed by Robert W. Baird from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of GoodRx from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of GoodRx from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of GoodRx in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a buy rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of GoodRx from $56.00 to $49.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of GoodRx from $47.00 to $44.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, GoodRx presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $47.07.

NASDAQ GDRX opened at $26.37 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 14.47 and a current ratio of 14.47. GoodRx has a 12-month low of $26.27 and a 12-month high of $59.67.

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.08. GoodRx had a negative net margin of 41.36% and a negative return on equity of 31.61%. The business had revenue of $195.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.25) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that GoodRx will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Idea Men, Llc sold 226,899 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total transaction of $8,896,709.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew Slutsky sold 35,829 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.40, for a total transaction of $1,160,859.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,400,759 shares of company stock valued at $53,938,446 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of GoodRx by 208.2% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of GoodRx during the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in GoodRx in the third quarter worth approximately $91,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in GoodRx by 1,828.6% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 2,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in GoodRx by 26.0% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 51.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GoodRx Company Profile

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that are used to save money on prescriptions across the United States.

