Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $19.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Robinhood Financial LLC is a registered broker dealer. Robinhood Securities, LLC provides brokerage clearing services. Robinhood Crypto, LLC provides crypto currency trading. All are subsidiaries of Robinhood Markets, Inc. “

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on HOOD. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $47.00 to $38.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an underperform rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Robinhood Markets from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $62.00 to $51.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $40.69.

Shares of NASDAQ HOOD opened at $15.89 on Wednesday. Robinhood Markets has a 12-month low of $14.80 and a 12-month high of $85.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.08.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported ($2.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.37) by ($0.69). The company had revenue of $364.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $437.55 million. Robinhood Markets had a negative net margin of 183.63% and a negative return on equity of 282.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Robinhood Markets will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 120,647 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.86, for a total value of $4,205,754.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Gretchen Howard sold 17,159 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.03, for a total value of $652,556.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 424,683 shares of company stock valued at $13,007,901.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in Robinhood Markets during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Ironwood Financial llc purchased a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets during the third quarter valued at $29,000. 9.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Robinhood Markets

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company also offers various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is a collection of approximately 650 articles, including guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron’s, Reuters, and The Wall Street Journal; and lists, which allow users to create custom watchlists to monitor securities, ETFs, and cryptocurrencies, as well as cash management services.

