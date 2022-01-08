Robinson Capital Management LLC Has $222,000 Stake in Marlin Technology Co. (NASDAQ:FINM)

Robinson Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Marlin Technology Co. (NASDAQ:FINM) by 383.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 22,710 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,013 shares during the period. Robinson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Marlin Technology were worth $222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FINM. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Marlin Technology during the 2nd quarter worth $923,000. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA acquired a new position in shares of Marlin Technology during the second quarter valued at about $1,210,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Marlin Technology during the second quarter valued at about $499,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marlin Technology during the second quarter valued at about $232,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Marlin Technology during the second quarter valued at about $106,000. 53.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FINM opened at $9.76 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.73. Marlin Technology Co. has a 52 week low of $9.56 and a 52 week high of $10.30.

Marlin Technology Corporation is a blank check company. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Hermosa Beach, California.

