Robinson Capital Management LLC Trims Position in Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEV)

Robinson Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEV) by 31.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 56,632 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,438 shares during the quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust were worth $771,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust by 30.7% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust by 4.9% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 21,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust by 12.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 85,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after purchasing an additional 9,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust by 70.8% during the second quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 107,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after purchasing an additional 44,736 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEAMERICAN CEV opened at $13.67 on Friday. Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust has a twelve month low of $12.89 and a twelve month high of $14.55.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 13th will be given a dividend of $0.0471 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 12th. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.13%.

Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust operates as a closed-end investment fund. It seeks current income exempt from regular federal income tax and California state personal income taxes. The company was founded on January 29, 1999 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

