Robinson Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Position in BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MVF)

Robinson Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MVF) by 25.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 245,419 shares of the company’s stock after selling 85,873 shares during the quarter. BlackRock MuniVest Fund makes up approximately 2.1% of Robinson Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Robinson Capital Management LLC owned about 0.38% of BlackRock MuniVest Fund worth $2,324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MVF. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock MuniVest Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department increased its holdings in BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 15.7% during the third quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 52,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 7,100 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 28.6% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 46,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 10,293 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in BlackRock MuniVest Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 2.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 551,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,218,000 after buying an additional 11,687 shares during the period. 23.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MVF opened at $9.55 on Friday. BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.85 and a twelve month high of $9.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.63.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a $0.0335 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.21%.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc operates as closed end investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide shareholders with as high a level of current income exempt from federal income taxes as is consistent with its investment policies and prudent investment management. The trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing its assets in municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

